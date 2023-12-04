Aperta IP Single-Way Door Entry Solution from ESP

ESPs’ Aperta IP PoE access control range brings to market high spec door entry solutions that are quick and easy to install and suitable for a wide range of projects. From domestic dwellings to commercial properties and large apartment blocks, the range has been designed to offer more flexible installation and improved performance compared with traditional ‘2-wire’ and ‘4-wire’ systems.

The perfect solution for private dwellings and commercial projects is the Aperta IP Single Way Outdoor Station which offers a range of features and benefits, including a HD camera and full duplex audio. The simple PoE installation and IP65 ingress protection makes this small and compact outdoor station the ideal solution for domestic and commercial applications. In addition, the outdoor station includes a combined keypad and proximity reader enabling door access for users. All in all the system offers a quick and easy to install solution for customers looking to enhance the security provision on their premises.

The Aperta IP system is powered by the ClickSmart+ app, which gives full control of the whole Aperta IP range.

The single way door station can be viewed on the Aperta IP HD 7” monitors which are available in a black or white housing option and feature a slimline, contemporary design. They offer Wi-Fi and LAN connection to support the various functions of the ClickSmart+ app, including the ‘Call Divert’ feature, which transfers calls to the app when a visitor calls from the outdoor station. The monitors incorporate a user-friendly touch screen GUI monitor and offer full High-Definition live view from the outstation’s camera, as well as duplex audio. Monitors also include a record function stored internally (microSD card required), with no additional subscription changes required.

All devices are connected together via PoE switches, making installations convenient by removing the requirement to have a power supply per device. Unlike other options on the market, the Aperta IP door entry system does not require programming software to configure the system.

