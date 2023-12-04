Unicrimp adds Metal Cable Cleats to Q-Fire range

Unicrimp has added a range of Metal Cable Cleats to its growing Q-Fire portfolio of fire-rated cable accessory products.

The new Metal Cable Cleats meet BS 7671 (18th Edition) requirements and are designed to prevent cables from premature collapse during a fire and in doing so, to keep emergency services and the public safe.

The 18th Edition wiring regulations stipulate that cable support systems must be constructed with materials that will withstand premature collapse caused by direct exposure to heat. There are no applications excluded – trunking, conduit and cabling fixed to surfaces of the building or attached to cable support systems must all have fire-resistant supports in place.

Unicrimp’s fire-rated black Metal Cable Cleats are available in 14 different size options suitable for cable sizes from 5mm up to 50mm. The key feature of the product is an oval fixing hole which allows for cable diameter tolerances. To install the metal cable cleat, the electrician just needs to bend the cleat around the cable and fix in place to the designated wall.

