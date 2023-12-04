Electrical ServicesNewsletter Items

New Elucian 100A Single Phase Energy Meter from Click

Scolmore continues to expand its Elucian consumer unit range to provide electricians with the broadest possible range of units and protective devices to cater for all installation requirements.  The latest addition to Elucian is the new 100A Single Phase Energy Meter.

This new energy meter provides a versatile and reliable solution for monitoring energy consumption in residential, solar PV, industrial and utility applications.

Featuring a high efficiency white backlit LCD display which provides a clear indication of measures values in all light conditions, the new energy meters can be DIN rail mounted into any of Elucian’s consumer units.

They are Single tariff MID certified with two pulse outputs and RS485 Modbus communication protocol offering import and export energy measurement.

They are supplied with a three year warranty.

The Elucian by Click range can be viewed on the Scolmore Gorup website – www.scolmore.com.

You might also like
Building Controls & Automation

Aperta IP Single-Way Door Entry Solution from ESP

Fire, Health & Safety

Make yourself seen with Snickers Workwear

Newsletter Items

Quality piping systems from SANHA

HVAC

Gilberts helps everybody get better health in Cheshire East

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra