Ample opportunities at ISH China & CIHE 2023

With the presence of leading global and domestic brands featuring their innovative solutions and products, the line-up of international pavilions and specialised areas will act as the highlight of ISH China & CIHE 2023.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and CIEC GL events (Beijing) International Exhibition Co Ltd, ISH China & CIHE – China’s leading international trade fair for heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, sanitation & home comfort systems is set to open from 11 – 13 May 2023 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Hall) in Beijing.

Focusing on three major themes: Energy, Water and Life, which are in line with China’s green initiatives and energy infrastructure optimisation targets, more than 1,300 exhibitors will showcase the latest HVAC, plumbing, smart heating and home comfort technologies and products across 106,800 sqm of exhibition space.

As China’s latest national policies underline the green economy, the accelerating growth of the HVAC market sees new business opportunities for industry players, who are prepared to showcase their latest products and innovations to professional buyers. A number of leading companies and brands worldwide have confirmed their participation at the 2023 edition, which include:

AMA&HIEN, Amitime, Amnesty, ARODD, BDR, Beigao, CALEFFI, DA, Danfoss, Devotion, Electrolux, Fangkuai, GMICÖU, GONGDA KEYA, GREE, Grundfos, Gude, Haier, Hailin, Hnbwrn, Hongyue, Huadehuamei, Huamei, Inovisen, JESDY, Kaaniche, Kenuo, Kingfore, Kiturami, Leo, Lonpend, Mayair, MICOE, Midea, Naturaquell, Nedfon, New Energy, Nobana, NORITZ, OUTES, PHILIPS, PHNIX, POWERWORLD, Resideo, Rinnai, RUIGE, RUNA, Shengxu , Shimge, Shinco, Shiteng, SHUANGLIANG, SIEMENS, Snowman, Solerad, ST.LAWRENCE, Suming, Tasan, Tongfang Smart Energy Saving, Tongli, Towngas Smart Energy, UNBEATABLE, Vanward, Walker, WDK, Wellhausen, Westone, WILO, Xinhuaxing, Xinxing, YORO, YUQ and more. Page 2 ISH China & CIHE Beijing, 11 – 13 May 2023

Strong line-up of pavilions and specialised display areas to showcase the latest innovations and technologies

This year, the German Pavilion, Canada Pavilion, Overseas Area, Zhejiang Pavilion, Water Pump Area and Clean Energy District Heating Area will be the major highlights of ISH China & CIHE. Supported by the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the German Pavilion will continue to be the key feature of the fair. The new Canada Pavilion will present the latest Canadian advanced manufacturing technologies and applications to meet the specific demands of the Chinese winter. Furthermore, following its success in the 2021 edition with over 100 domestic exhibitors spanning 10,000 sqm of exhibition space, the Zhejiang Pavilion will once again feature this year with product showcases including HVAC, sanitation and plumbing products.

Located in halls E1 and W2, the Overseas Area has already gathered a number of international brands, including AYVAZ, Broen, CALEFFI, EMS, Fondital, Heatmiser, KMC, Nuova Imas, Polidoro, Rima, Sermeta, Vernet, Vexve and Zero. The area will also introduce the new Minibox Service Area, which will allow international exhibitors who cannot attend the fair in-person to showcase their products and explore business opportunities online.

Being one of the key components for green heating and cooling, water pumps are again one of the highlighted products at ISH China & CIHE. The Water Pump Area will feature a number of prominent brands within the plumbing industry, including DAB, DAFU, Dooch, Goodpump, Grundfos, HOMA, Hydroo, Kaiquan, Leo, Lingxiao, Minamoto, Nanyuan, Pentax, RHEKEN, SFA, TQ GROUP, Westone, WILO and more.

With the latest innovations and clean-energy technology showcases adhering to carbon emission regulations, the Clean Energy District Heating Area organised by the China District Heating Association will be housed in hall W3 with renowned companies, including Desource, Diehl, GMSDIP, Gongda Keya, GREEN ENERGY ALLIANC, HDCHIP, Heighten, Huameng, Huizhong, HYTC, JHRJ, Jumo, Kingfore, Lcarbo, Nanjing Jiangu, Nuanliu, Ploumeter, POER, Precise, Revoheat, RUNA, Shuanghe, SHUOREN TIMES, THT, TigerIOT, TOKYO, TSCC, Wukexing, Xingbang, Xinxing Pipes, Younai and others.

ISH Shanghai & CIHE is another ISH event in China. For more information about ISH China & CIHE and ISH Shanghai & CIHE, please visit www.ishc-cihe.hk.messefrankfurt.com or email info@ishc-cihe.com.

ISH China & CIHE is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and CIEC GL events (Beijing) International Exhibition Co Ltd. It is headed by the biennial ISH event in Frankfurt, Germany, the world’s leading trade fair for HVAC + Water which will next take place from 17 – 21 March 2025.