Strong take up of new heat pump training

Hundreds of potential installers have signed up to Stiebel Eltron UK’s training courses following the company’s £350,000 investment in a new centre designed to supercharge Britain’s heat pump market.

Since the company began its investment last year, more than 500 trainee heat pump installers have signed up to the leading supplier of sustainable heating technology’s training programme, with some 170 having completed either the in-person or online courses.

Out of those to complete the course, 91 per cent rated the content as extremely high, with 94 per cent ranking the trainers as excellent, and 100 per cent saying they would recommend it.

As demand for heat pump installers grows, Stiebel Eltron UK is currently set to deliver some 1,200 qualified engineers throughout 2023, almost half of the 3,000 which are currently available.

With the Government aiming to deliver the installation of 600,000 heat pumps annually by 2028, the increase in installers to fit them is a welcome boost to the market.

It is estimated that to reach this target the number of UK heat pump installers would need to increase exponentially to 27,000.

Recognising a glaring gap to meet demand, Stiebel Eltron UK set about creating a training programme at its Bromborough headquarters which would cater for new-to-industry trainees and act as a viable tool to help the country’s 120,000 gas boiler installers transition towards heat pumps.

As a result, the company created a new state-of-the-art, 280m2 training suite, which provides trainees with practical, hands-on experience, as well as producing a comprehensive course to complement it.

Accommodating 16 professionals-to-be at any given time, the centre features the latest industry technology, accommodating a range of ground and air source heat pumps which vary in size and shape, and are used in different situations such as in commercial settings, houses, or flats.

With the training course offering one and two-day programmes, depending on experience, attendees are introduced to the world of heat pumps, covering Stiebel Eltron UK’s products, their installation, maintenance, and decommissioning.

The practical elements of the course ensures trainees can put their skills to the test with valuable hands-on-experience, leaving them well equipped when venturing out on their heat pump journey.

For those unable to attend in person, the firm created an online training course, Heat Pump Pass, which is designed to give trainees a basic understanding of how heat pumps work and key considerations when carrying out an installation.

Mark McManus, managing director, Stiebel Eltron UK said: “Since launching the new training centre in November last year we’ve seen an influx of trainees signing up to gain better understanding of the heat pump industry.

“We recognised that while there was growing demand for heat pumps, this wasn’t necessarily reflected in the number of installers available and so decided to act with the development of our own training centre and training programme.

“Seeing the strong numbers signing up and the fantastic feedback received from attendees, we know we are on the right track and playing a vital role in inspiring the next generation of heat pump installers who will drive the market forward.”