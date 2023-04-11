Conex Bänninger strengthens sales team with two key appointments

Conex Bänninger, manufacturer of fittings, valves and accessories for the HVAC industry, has announced the appointment of two new regional technical sales managers.

Brett Wharmby has joined the company with responsibility for driving brand awareness and growth in the Midlands, with Noel Kelly taking up his new role covering the North of England..

Ged Grimes, business unit director for Conex Bänninger in UK & Ireland, said: “As a business, we have earned an enviable reputation with merchants and installers for the quality of our compression, solder ring and end-feed solutions.

“We also recognise there’s still a massive opportunity for us to increase our share of the press-fit market too through our innovative range of >B< Press solutions. The appointments of Brett and Noel, who both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles, forms part of our investment to further strengthen and expand our UK sales team and achieve this.”

Brett brings over 20 years of expertise to his role, having previously spent two decades progressing his career in the commercial sales team at leading HVAC brand Vaillant. Noel joins Conex Bänninger from Valves Instruments Plus (VIP) Ltd – a specialist supplier of engineering and plumbing solutions to the building and construction sector.

Ged continued: “Brett’s manufacturing experience and the reputation he has developed over the years with merchants, coupled with Noel’s expertise on the distribution and merchant side of the industry with VIP, is going to be invaluable to support Conex Bänninger’s objectives for growth. I wish them both every success in their new roles.”

Brett and Noel’s responsibilities include maintaining and developing relationships with Conex Bänninger’s existing customers, whilst also raising the profile of the brand and driving new opportunities with merchants, distributors, contractors and consultants.