Webinars focus on upgrading and renewing cooling plant

Daikin Applied UK is running a new series of webinars to help end users and consulting engineers make more informed decisions when replacing or renewing cooling plant in comfort and process applications.

Experts will explain how the latest solutions can be deployed to meet specific cooling requirements. They will also provide an overview of Daikin’s latest developments in air-cooled cooling only chillers to help users manage their operating costs.

The first webinar covers: ‘Hydronic systems and energy efficiency trends in comfort cooling applications’ and can be viewed online now with the second: ‘Process cooling: Facing energy cost increase and reliability needs’ available from June 28th.

The 20-minute, free to attend sessions are designed to reflect the current intense focus on improving building performance driven by the need to cut energy costs and work towards net zero in both the commercial and residential sectors as well as growing awareness of the importance of improving indoor air quality and comfort.

With 80% of a building’s energy consumption coming from its heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, the webinars take a deep dive into energy efficient operation and stress that tackling the performance of energy consuming systems in industrial buildings should also be a priority.

Hydronic systems for responsive cooling

Hydronic systems are widely used as part of the manufacturing process in industrial sectors ranging from the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industry to the food and beverage sectors, and data centres. Hydronic systems can deliver the required responsive cooling or heating for any given process or activity in factories, laboratories, and other facilities.

They are especially important in facilities where strict temperature and humidity control is required to ensure the quality of a product, and to protect personnel where potentially hazardous industrial processes take place, or to ensure the reliability of mission-critical equipment.

“For systems with a heavy energy requirement, controlling operating costs is also crucial to help businesses offer the best product or service, while keeping costs down to ensure financial stability,” a Daikin UK statement said.

“Among the challenges facing businesses today, rising energy costs is now one of the most important alongside the pressure to achieve rapid decarbonisation in line with climate change legislation.”

The webinars will help designers and specifiers make informed choices about upgrading, renewing, or building a new hydronic system for comfort and process cooling. Presenters will explain the importance of understanding the efficiency of hydronic systems – including the chillers – to keep operating costs down, while at the same time providing reassurance that choosing a hydronic system is a sustainable option.

In the webinars, Daikin will demonstrate how its solutions and technology ensure that hydronic systems operate at the highest efficiency possible. The presenters will also address the importance of overall system reliability throughout the plant’s operating life.

In many cases, units designed for standard comfort conditions cannot operate efficiently in conditions outside their design parameters and this can lead to higher operating costs. Another key factor that is addressed is the lack of space for many installations and how this can lead to design compromises.