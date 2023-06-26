Chubb completes the integration of Vipond

Chubb, provider of fire safety and security solutions, has announced the successful integration of ownership and operational responsibilities of Vipond Fire Protection Ltd to Chubb Fire and Security Ltd in the UK.

Like Chubb, Vipond is part of the APi Group, and this merger enhances Chubb’s capabilities in fire protection, detection, and suppression and solidifies its commitment to providing comprehensive life safety and fire protection services across the UK.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful integration of Vipond Fire Protection to Chubb, said David Dunnagan, Managing Director of Chubb Fire and Security. “This strategic move aligns with our ongoing commitment to offer the highest standards of fire and security solutions to our customers. With Vipond now part of our organisation, we have elevated our fire suppression capabilities and have LPCB LPS:1048 Level 4 sprinkler installer, further strengthening Chubb as a trusted leader in the industry.”

Vipond Managing Director Alastair Wilson also shared his excitement about the merger, saying, “This marks an exciting new chapter for Vipond Fire Protection. This partnership will enable us to provide even greater protection for customers throughout Great Britain.”

Adding to Chubb’s strong network of branches, Vipond has locations in Burntwood, near Birmingham and in East Kilbride, Scotland, plus a fabrication plant for manufacturing time-critical pipework. Vipond also boasts its own training and design facility, enabling the partnership to offer industry-leading design, installation, and service and maintenance of fire protection, detection, and suppression systems.

While Vipond was already part of the APi Group, which bought Chubb Fire and Security in 2022, their operations in the UK had not previously been integrated. The two companies will continue to present to the market as two separate brands, allowing the organisations to leverage a stronghold in the marketplace.