Training investment needed for soaring demand for solar installations

With soaring energy bills and spiking interest from homeowners for solar PVinstallations, manufacturer GoodWe is urging installers to invest in training to ensure they are prepared to meet demand.

The number of small-scale installations, excluding solar farms and large businesses, in May was 11,000, up from 5,000 the same time last year, according to Solar Energy UK. Meanwhile, The number of eBay searches for solar panels and solar power batteries increased by 54% and 134% respectively in June compared with same period last year, The Guardian reported. This wave in interest and installation is expected to increase further as the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will run out in April 2023 and consumers will again be exposed to the volatile Energy Price Cap.

To help meet demand, GoodWe has launched a new professional training initiative in the UK. Known as GoodWe PLUS+, the programme is designed to allow current solar installers to sharpen their skills around design, installation, commissioning and troubleshooting of inverters and batteries. It also offers a route into the industry for those looking to add solar energy to their portfolio.

Eugene Lucarelli, marketing manager at GoodWe UK, said: “We know interest is surging from homeowners around solar installations, and it’s no surprise given the skyrocketing energy price rises. For installers, this represents a great chance to capitalise on the market’s opportunity.

“This is why we’ve launched our new training scheme and are encouraging installers to sign up. By doing so, they can ensure quicker installation timeframes, and greater confidence in commissioning and troubleshooting. Along with this, they can further increase their knowledge and expertise around complementary solar solutions, such as EV chargers, battery and home storage solutions, hybrid inverters and building integrated photovoltaics, all of which are set to grow in demand.”