Leadership and management training gap filled with £10m free courses

CITB has awarded contracts to the value of £10.5m, to four UK-wide training organisations which will provide 10,500 free ILM leadership and management courses to all sectors of the construction industry.

The industry has called for management and leadership skills to support them with the existing and future challenges, and this is backed by research undertaken by CITB which has highlighted gaps being faced in the industry.

This has included insight that shows management training and supervisory training has been in decline since 2017.

The contracts have been awarded to companies in England, Scotland and Wales. The OM Group Corporation Ltd will provide training across Scotland, Wales and the South of England.

The South of England contract is shared with Danny Sullivan and Sons Ltd and MKC Training Services Ltd.

The North of England provision will also be shared by the National Construction College and The OM Group Corporation Ltd.

Tim Balcon, CITB Chief Executive, said: “Providing these training opportunities is in direct response to feedback from industry that their workforce isn’t equipped with the essential Leadership & Management skills they need. The problem is worsened by the lack of financial investment in these essential skills to develop their workforces for the here and now and for the future.

“This investment is regionally focused as we look at localising support and solutions right across Britain. There is no one size fits all approach.

“We are also developing the capacity and capability of construction training provision by making it easier to access training which will support SME’s who may not have the resource to spend time researching a crowded training market for the right courses for their needs.”

The Leadership & Management Direct delivery commission will provide free of charge training to front-line managers, Site Supervisors and Site Managers. This will be in the form of 5 ILM modules leading to an ILM level 3 award or certificate in Leadership and Management Practice for the Construction and Built Environment Sector.

In accordance with UK government procurement regulations this commission will address social value. It will tackle workforce inequalities, increase supply chain resilience and capacity, and support educational attainments to address skills gaps and provide recognised qualifications.