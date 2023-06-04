Fire, Health & SafetyNewsletter Items

The Snickers Workwear Protective Wear Collection

An extended range of sustainable and functional, EN-certified Protective Wear for light to night, dawn to dusk

The Snickers Workwear brand is a market-leader in top quality, sustainable working clothes. And, as befits a world-leading brand, it’s clothing range for professional tradesmen and women is complimented by a range of effective, fully accredited Protective Wear.

There’s High-Vis clothing for Low-vis workplaces. The 66-product collection is ISO compliant with the ergonomically designed Class 1,2 and 3 clothes for men and women keeping them both visible, safe and properly weather-proofed at work.

For high levels of protection in high risk environments, the Snickers Workwear’s EN-certified ProtecWork clothing provides high levels of protection against heat, flame and electrostatic hazards, liquid chemicals and mechanical risks delivering excellent durability, great comfort and a modern, ergonomic fit.

Complementing all Snickers Workwear and Protective Wear clothes is the Gloves collection. Its advanced designs, features and material combinations to suits a wide variety of trades, and workplaces, weather conditions and hazardous environments.

So, with a host of garments and accessories in Snickers Workwear’s Protective Wear range, you can make sure you get the right protection, visibility, flexibility, comfort and durability – wherever you’re working, whatever the weather.

