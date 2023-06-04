Hamworthy heating provides Shastid Energy with a quick and reliable solution

Following a long and established relationship, Hamworthy Heating, a British manufacturer and supplier of commercial heating and hot water products has supplied Shastid Energy with a Tyneham Air Source Heat Pump for installation at its premises in Cambridgeshire.

The Tyneham heat pump range offers superb operational reliability, excellent quality, and outstanding performance backed up by engineering excellence and lifetime support. One of the lightest commercial heat pumps on the market, it features a co-efficiency of performance (COP) rating of up to 4.85, to provide efficient, low-carbon heating. The seven models in the range have six nominal outputs of between 14 to 70kW, which can also be cascaded to achieve higher outputs in larger installations. Incorporating an inverter controller compressor to accurately match the heat demand, Tyneham heat pumps use R32 refrigerant to deliver increased efficiencies.

Familiar with delivering quick solutions to its own customers, Shastid Energy was confronted with an unusual dilemma when it came to maintaining its own commercial heating system. Faced with a fault on their existing heat pump and unable to source a company willing to provide a quote to repair it, Shastid Energy decided to replace its entire heat pump system. However, confronted with long expected delivery dates, John Atkinson from Shastid Energy turned to Hamworthy Heating for advice. Quick to resolve the issue, a new 14kW air source heat pump was delivered to the Shastid offices within three days, ready for installation straight out of the box.

Designed with installers in mind, Tyneham heat pump components are conveniently housed in the main unit which is compact and lightweight for ease of commission and installation.

Quickly and expertly installed by Shastid Energy’s very own Engineering Managers, Peter Millgate and Daniel Martin, the new system was successfully up and running within two short days, restoring the building’s heat.

“We’ve been dealing with Hamworthy on a weekly basis for years on quotations for replacement boilers and spares and we’ve always received excellent service. Based on our personal experience of the Tyneham, we wouldn’t hesitate to use Hamworthy again for heat pumps,” concludes John.

With decades of commercial heating experience behind them, both Hamworthy Heating and Shastid Energy understand the value of finding an ecologically and efficient solution. With heat pumps playing an important role in this, Shastid Energy now has a reliable and sustainable system in place for years to come.

For more information on the Tyneham heat pump, please visit: www.hamworthy-heating.com