Stuart Turner continues expansion

Hot on the heels of several other acquisitions over the past couple of years, Stuart Turner, the manufacturer of pumps and water-boosting products for residential and commercial uses, has acquired Aquatronic Group Management (AGM), a key provider of cold-water boosting installation and maintenance equipment and services in the UK.

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Henley-on-Thames, Stuart Turner supplies water-boosting products that manage water pressure in residential and commercial/industrial applications.

Based in Colchester, AGM designs and manufactures pressurisation and water booster units and installs and maintains fresh and waste-water pump systems. The company offers a nationwide service from its centres in Manchester, Colchester, and Southampton.

This complementary acquisition not only expands the overall product range presented by Stuart Turner, but also brings a hugely important servicing capability into the business. It supports the strategy to transform the company into the leading provider of water-boosting solutions and services in the UK.

Commenting on this lasted purchase, Richard Harden, Stuart Turner’s chief executive said: “AGM is a great fit for our product portfolio and gives us immediate access to the services market, which is seen as a significant area of growth for the company. The team at AGM have established a fantastic reputation for both service and technical capability and we are looking forward to welcoming them into the Stuart Turner family.”

Supported by private equity firm, Epiris, which invested in Stuart Turner in January of this year, the latest acquisition maintains the momentum as the company stives to become a complete solutions provider across the key market segments of Water Supply, HVAC, Drainage & Sewage and Service.