Gilberts helps create the perfect atmosphere for luxury jewellery retailing

“One of the UK’s most innovative retail spaces” is achieving the ideal atmosphere to showcase luxury watch and jewellery brands including Rolex and Tag Heuer through bespoke ventilation.

Britain’s leading independent air movement specialist Gilberts (Blackpool) worked closely with consultants Steven A Hunt to deliver the perfect ambience at David M Robinson’s new flagship outlet, to an interior design by LXA.

The refurbished showroom in Liverpool ONE represents a 70+% increase on floor space- to almost 4,500 sq ft- to accommodate in-store VIP spaces, a champagne bar, a dedicated Rolex showroom and enhanced jewellery and watch workshops.

Gilberts’ DGA square faced louvres and JSL high capacity linear slot diffusers have been installed by Arthur McKay throughout the store, in walls and ceilings, to provide compliant indoor air quality and discreet ventilation. Thus, two- and four-way side entry DGAs and 50mm wide JSLs were fitted, the latter in runs from 1.6m up to 8m.

To reflect the interior design palette, Gilberts in-house powder-coated the diffusers to blend into their locations, using a palette of beige grey, pure white, oyster white and pale brown, in matt and 20% gloss finish.

Dave Kelly, Director @ Steven A Hunt, commented, “We trusted Gilberts to supply the internal grilles as we can know we can rely on their quality, support and quality of finishes with the various RAL colours that were required for this prestigious and luxurious project.”

John Robinson, managing director at DMR, commented, “The extended and refurbished showroom has created a totally new luxury experience in Liverpool- the city where we began in the 1960s. The combination of features within the store makes it truly one of the UK’s most innovative retail spaces.”

David Robinson’s new showroom builds on Gilberts’ proven track record in retail air movement, which includes the largest Primark store in the world, the historic arcade in the India Building Liverpool and numerous Amazon hubs.

Founded some six decades ago, today family-owned Gilberts’ 95,000 sq ft head office and manufacturing facility includes its own research and development and test facilities, enabling it to continue to evolve its product range and develop bespoke solutions for specific client requirements.

Gilberts is now acknowledged as the UK’s leading independent air movement specialist, offering mechanical natural and hybrid ventilation distribution solutions.