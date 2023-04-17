Strand Hardware Makes its Mark

Strand Hardware has made its mark – completing UKCA compliancy more than a year ahead of the new deadline.

It completed certifications for all its Panic Hardware product ranges – 290 products in total – at the end of last year, in preparation for the original deadline.

The original deadline was intended to be 1 January 2023 but the Government announced an extension as many companies were simply not ready.

The new requirement is compulsory for products which fall within the scope of a ‘harmonised/designated standard’ being made available for sale in the UK. They can continue to be CE marked until 30 June 2025 under a ‘presumption of conformity’.

Strand Hardware Operations Director Jo Walls said that she was delighted that Strand was fully prepared and had made the transition ahead of schedule.

“We completed our requirements towards the end of last year. We are ready! and have everything in place for the new deadline and have begun to mark our products with the required UKCA markings. Our Declaration of Performance (DOPs), fitting instructions, labelling and certification have all been completed and the DoPs are available on our website for download.”

For more information contact: info@strandhardware.co.uk or call: 01922 639111

www.strandhardware.co.uk