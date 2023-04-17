HVACR Live – seminar programme announced

HVAC & Refrigeration Live (HVACR Live), the UK’s only dedicated national exhibition for the heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration sectors will take place from 18 to 19 April 2023 at London Excel.

HVACR Live is just around the corner with a hall packed with exhibitors from far and wide. Major brand names are mixing with emerging technologies, all underpinned by the seminar program. Just some of the sessions are listed below. Keep up to date with the full schedule at www.hvacrlive.com.

Conference Theatre

Tuesday 18 April

10.45 – Phil Draper from CIBSE will be opening the programme with a talk about the practical application for energy reduction and paths to removal of gas as a primary heat source.

11.30 – Sustainability is at the heart of most things in industry these days. Ian Butler from Eurovent will be discussing the reliability of air handling unit data and its consequences for energy consumption.

12.15 – D & I Advocate Lisa-Jaye Cook will be presenting Diversity: a collaborative approach for HVACR.

13.00 – Toshiba’s Cameron Beech will be looking at Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) including R32.

14.30 – Shane Brennan from the Cold Chain Federation will be talking about understanding your customers – reducing energy costs and promoting sustainability to cold chain operators.

Wednesday 19 April

10.45 – Representatives from the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea will be discussing innovative solutions to decarbonise. Speakers include Cllr Cem Kemahli, lead member for planning, place and environment and James Caspell, neighbourhood director for the Notting Dale estate.

11.30 – Mel Gumbs, president of CIPHE will take the stage to ask if hydrogen heat pumps are the future.

13.00 – The EU still has a huge influence on developments and legislation in Britain, so Beyza Aykurt from Eurovent will be delving into the British vs European HVACR markets with a comparison of key features and market evolution.

13.45 – Graeme Fox from BESA will be discussing the F-Gas Regulation Review – where are we heading? The f-gas regulations are under review again and this time around the EU are looking at rapidly accelerating the transition to ultra-low alternative refrigerants. This session will explore what the implications are for the wider world of the EU pursuing too rapid a transition.

Technical Theatre

Tuesday 18 April

11.00 – Freddie Kar of Humidity Solutions will be holding the first of two CPD seminars: Humidification – Principles, Products and Applications.

11.45 – Andy Taylor of Clivet will be introducing Luca Scopel and Luca Daniele to discuss the future of a smart home.

13.15 – Stuart Wellington of FischerFixings will be introducing the BS 8539: Standard for Post-Installed Anchors.

14.00 – Jay Ding from Sanhua will be looking at Sanhua’s new PEV series – pulse expansion valves for precise refrigerant flow control.

Wednesday 19 April

11.00 – Jay Ding from Sanhua will be talking about Sanhua’s energy efficiency solutions for heat pumps.

11.45 – Freddie Kar of Humidity Solutions will be holding a CPD seminar on Deumidification – Principles, Products and Applications.

13.15 – Fuat Topgul of FischerFixings will be presenting the fischer FMS/FUS range of channel support systems for pipeline and solid constructions.

14.15 – Neil Roberts from Climalife will be explaining how choosing the right refrigerant, good practice and taking the long-term view can help save costs.

The seminar programme is constantly evolving, so keep up to date with what’s on when at https://hvacrlive.com/seminar-programme/

Networking is a key part of any trade show and HVACR Live will have informal public areas dedicated to enabling old friends to meet up as well as private areas to conduct business and hold meetings. HVACR Live will culminate with the prestigious ACR News Awards being held on the evening of 19 April, showcasing the best and brightest within the air conditioning and refrigeration sectors.

https://www.acr-news.com/hvacr-live-seminar-programme