South West manufacturer accelerates UK production capacity

An air filter manufacturing firm is investing in new automated equipment following increased demand, thanks to support from Lloyds Bank.

Based in Bridgwater, Jasun Envirocare, manufactures a range of bespoke and standardised air filters and air filtration systems. It has seen a 15.7% increase in demand since the start of the pandemic, particularly from firms in the commercial, retail and office environments and hospitality sectors, wanting to implement new air filters that help increase air hygiene and cut operating costs.

Installing new air filters and managing filter systems can reduce businesses energy costs by up to 80% and under industry and professional guidelines, improved general filtration to a minimum level of 80% at ePM1 (1 micron particle sizes).

Jasun Envirocare are seeing increasing demand of domestic air filters from consumers who previously relied on overseas production cycles. Having reshored more of its operations, customers are benefiting from the supply chain shortening and tailored customer experience as businesses look to make savings across their operating base.

Founded in 1972, the firm is based across four sites in Somerset, Hampshire, France and Spain while employing a 200-strong highly skilled workforce.

Graham Bentley, chairman at Jasun Envirocare, said: “Seeking methods to streamline production and increase operational efficiency will help to shield our customers from further supply chain issues that could potentially impact their strategic ambitions.

“We’ve always maintained our production facility in the UK and resisted the temptation to offshore our operations over the last 50 years.

“The sector knowledge and support from Lloyds Bank has been invaluable. It’s allowed us to move forward with our ambitious growth plans and make adaptations to our business that will help us remain resilient.”

Will Kite, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Global supply chain bottlenecks and rising inflation have shaken the industry with our latest Business Barometer survey in July reporting the manufacturing sector’s economic confidence fell by 12 points to 20%. This lowering confidence shows businesses must be proactive to help protect themselves from the current inflationary challenges.

“Jasun Envirocare saw the landscape changes as an opportunity to return to the UK from China to implement growth strategies that have allowed them to stay resilient in extreme headwinds.

“It’s been brilliant to work with Jasun Envirocare and help them increase their specialist production capacity and provide a more extensive service to their customers. We hope other manufacturers take inspiration from their successes, so we can bring more home grown business back to Britain.”