Line-up at Smart Buildings Show revealed

Visitors to Smart Buildings Show 2022 (12 – 13 October, ExCeL, London) can expect a conference line up which will tackle all of the big industry topics such as rising energy costs and the net zero challenge.

The Show boasts a conference programme with over 50 presentations from speakers which include:

Parris Hall and Simon Clement from Schneider Electric who will discuss the delivery of truly smart buildings using real examples from their collaboration with leading developers.

Jamie Cameron and Mark Bouldin from Johnson Controls who will talk about how to create smarter and more sustainable buildings by implementing artificial intelligence.

Adrian Turner from Accruent who will talk about how to unlock energy efficiency.

Ian Ellis from Siemens Building Products who will discuss how a BMS can be used to deliver wellbeing in buildings.

Joanna Harris from Sodexo who will discuss the challenges faced by FM service providers to implement smart building solutions on their client’s sites.

Tom Hopton from Buro Happold who will present their digital framework for delivering smart buildings.

Ian Garmeson, event director said: “It’s time to join the conversation surrounding the energy crisis and net zero. Being at the show in person is the best way to achieve this by taking proactive steps to enhancing your smart building. Our renowned speakers will offer you the latest insight on a world of compelling topics to leave you well informed on cutting edge technology and innovative solutions to ensure your building is economical, efficient and functional. We look forward to welcoming you there.”