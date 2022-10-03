Make a difference this Christmas

Construction charity CRASH is calling on businesses to support its work with the launch of the annual Christmas Card fundraising appeal.

CRASH helps people who are homeless and sleeping rough – and adults and children who need end of life care in a hospice – by constructing or rebuilding the hospices, shelters and homes that make so much difference to their lives.

The charity can only continue this work with the help of companies within the construction sector donating time and money. More than 100 companies – including VolkerFitzpatrick, Arcadis and Hilti – support the annual CRASH Christmas appeal which raised £83,000 in 2021.

Francesca Roberts, Chief Executive of CRASH, said: “CRASH brings the industry together to refurbish and construct places that care for people when they are at their most vulnerable.

“We build and refurbish shelters and hostels to offer safety and dignity to people who are homeless. We help hospices by constructing caring, welcoming environments where children and adults can receive end of life care.

“We can only do this by working with the best companies in construction.”

CRASH has been running its Christmas Card Appeal since 2000 and is hoping to be able to beat 2020’s record donations of £96,000.

https://www.crash.org.uk/christmas/