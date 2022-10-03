Unitherm announces distributorship with Vaillant heat pumps

Renewables company Unitherm Heating Systems has announced its new distributorship with Vaillant Heat Pumps offering the range of equipment from the manufacturer including its latest air to water heat pumps.

The new partnership allows Unitherm Heating Systems to expand its already well-established heat pump portfolio with a leading name in the heating market that provides a unique proposal to the installer market.

There is a big demand for plumbing & heating installers to be upskilled in the installation of heat pumps based on expected market growth. Unitherm can provide the training, supply of the product with stock held in Unitherm’s warehouse and be able to offer an MCS Design and Sign Off service. This will allow non-MCS and MCS installers to concentrate on the installation and hand over the design, paperwork and application for any Government grant such as the £5,000 Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

Vaillant installers can come to Unitherm with their product needs and this will be supplied at competitive terms with the MCS Design & Sign Off being handled by Unitherm, making the whole process of installing heat pumps so much more straightforward.

The new aroTHERM plus uses the natural refrigerant, R290 to achieve higher flow temperatures of up to 75°C. suitable for all applications such as radiators, domestic hot water and underfloor heating which can all be designed and supplied by Unitherm.

Unitherm Heating Systems have also developed a pre-plumbed hot water cylinder to compliment the aroTHERM plus heat pump which will speed up installation time on site. The aroTHERM plus has straightforward wiring connections with only power and communications cables needed to the outdoor heat pump and all internal wiring being fed to Vaillant’s Heat Pump Interface which can be mounted on the Unitherm pre-plumb cylinder.

The aroTHERM plus works with the environmentally friendly R290 refrigerant, which has a particularly low global warming potential (GWP) and is therefore exempt from the EU-wide F-gas regulation to phase down high GWP refrigerants.

Your customers will be interested not only in the eco-friendliness of the technology, but also in its climate-friendly energy consumption. The system can be combined with photovoltaic or solar heating systems, among others, and helps your customers to reduce their own CO2 consumption.