SGN celebrates key milestones for world-first hydrogen project with Fife Council

Gas distribution company SGN hosted senior members of Fife Council and local housing associations on Wednesday 8 March to mark the beginning of construction of the H100 Fife hydrogen homes demonstration facility. Participants also welcomed the news that the project has surpassed its minimum goal of signing up 270 participants and is continuing to allow more households to opt-in.

The new demonstration facility will comprise of two hydrogen show homes where visitors will be able to try out domestic hydrogen appliances. The facility is due to open this summer and is being built by contractors Marshalls Construction in Fife Energy Park alongside the project’s hydrogen production and storage site. Market leading boiler manufacturers Baxi and Worcester Bosch are project partners and will be providing hydrogen boilers for the show homes and for the project.

The H100 Fife project enables households in Buckhaven and Denbeath to opt-in to be supplied with hydrogen through a new network which is due to go live in 2024. It will be the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network anywhere in the world and will provide important evidence to help the UK decarbonise home heating.

Support for the project means SGN has surpassed its goal of at least 270 participants, with more households being encouraged to opt-in.

SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve gone beyond our minimum target of 270 households registering to take part in H100 Fife, and are still welcoming more homes in the area. We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from residents and the wider community.

“The demo homes will allow people to see for themselves that hydrogen boilers and appliances are very similar to their natural gas equivalents. We look forward to successfully delivering the project and providing critical evidence which will help decarbonise home heating.”

Chair of Levenmouth Area Committee Councillor Colin Davidson said: “The H100 Fife project continues to gather pace and support from residents and businesses. I am very pleased over 270 households have volunteered to participated so far, and that SGN continues to engage and support residents to highlight the huge benefits it’ll bring. SGN is also providing much needed support to local organisations and causes, demonstrating their commitment to Levenmouth and the surrounding area.

Councillor David Ross, Leader of Fife Council, added: “I am delighted to help mark the start of construction of the hydrogen demonstration facility. By enabling residents, visitors and businesses to see clean, green hydrogen in action the H100 Fife project will demonstrate to local people how Fife is at the forefront of tackling climate change.”