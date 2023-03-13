BMF completes industry forum speaker line-up for All Industry Conference

The BMF has confirmed that David Berry, Chairman of the Fortis Merchant Group and MD of C&W Berry, and Mike Ward, Territory Director UK and Ireland at Wavin will take part in the Industry Forum, one of the most popular sessions at the BMF All Industry Conference, in Istanbul in June.

An accountant by profession, David Berry, started his career in the aerospace industry with Rolls Royce, before joining C & W Berry as Finance Director in 1990. He took over as MD in 1996. Berry’s is the UK’s largest single site builders’ merchant, employing 250 and serving the North West from its 40 acre site in Lancashire.

David is also the Chairman of the Fortis Merchant Group, which has 40 members with a combined turnover of £2.2bn. He has had a 20 year association with merchant groups previously undertaking Category, Trading and Operations Director roles.

Mike Ward’s career in construction products manufacturing spans more than 26 years. In his current role he is responsible for the UK, Ireland and export markets for Wavin, a leading manufacturer of plastic piping and drainage systems. Before joining Wavin in 2018 he held senior positions in timber building products and engineer wood solutions as MD of both Metsä Wood UK and of JELD-WEN.

Mike is passionate about driving diversity, making manufacturing a more attractive career, and mentoring the next generation of construction leaders. He also serves on the BMF Board as the Elected Director – Suppliers.

The Industry Forum brings together four influential leaders from different sectors to debate key business issues of the day. David and Mike complete the line up alongside Howard Luft, CEO of Selco and David Craddock, Founder of the VerdeGO group.

The sold-out BMF All Industry Conference takes place in Istanbul from 15-17 June 2023. Further details are available on the Conference website, www.bmfconference.co.uk