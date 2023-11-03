Samsung Climate Solutions expands product, specification, sales and training teams

Samsung is pleased to announce the expansion of its teams across product, training and sales to continually improve the quality of its offering to customers.

Klaudia Szweda-Adelaja joins the team as Air Conditioning Product Manager, marking the expansion of product development. Having qualified in environmental engineering and heating followed by experience developing new applications focusing on heat network performance, minimum energy usage and sustainability, Klaudia is very excited to develop her portfolio in the HVAC industry. She looks forward to developing the Samsung air conditioning offering to the next level, bringing her passion and enthusiasm to this new role.

Will Rossiter joins the team as the Business Development Manager for heating in the South East. He started in this air source heat pump industry straight after graduating and now has over 8 years’ experience working across projects with developers, social housing and installers as the heat pump market expanded. On joining Samsung, Will says, “For me, it’s exciting to work for an innovative manufacturer where I can support the business with its current growth and play a part in driving this even further.”

Jaimeet Alang joins the training team, with an engineering background before moving into running national training programmes at AO.com. He has experience in delivering and creating all types of training content on different platforms and also managing different teams. Jaimeet commented: “You can see that Samsung always strives to be the best in whichever industry they enter and I wanted to be a part of that at Samsung Climate Solutions. My start at Samsung has been amazing, everyone has been so helpful and friendly and I can tell the company really values your wellbeing and development.”

Bex Smith joins the Northern sales team focusing on air conditioning sales in Yorkshire and the North East, with an industry background starting with ACR News before moving to wholesalers. Now bringing her knowledge, network and experience to Samsung Climate Solutions, Bex is passionate about helping customers to discover an exciting range of products that are not only technically impressive but also aesthetically pleasing.

Russell Cook also joins the Northern sales teams focusing on contractor sales, bringing with him a thorough understanding of the needs of our customers given his experience over two decades on both the wholesaler and contractor side. Russell adds, “Working in both contracting and manufacturing, I know what our customers’ expectations are and the troubles they face daily contracting. I’m excited to be a part of the ever growing Samsung Climate Solutions team as we strive to become a leader of the air conditioning market”

Paul Stack joins Samsung Climate Solutions as Consultant Sales Manager for London and the South East. Paul has over 20 years’ experience in the industry, having started out as an apprentice on installation and service maintenance before moving into technical and specification sales roles. Speaking on joining the team, Paul said his main motivation was the speed of progress at Samsung and working with people who were very driven and successful, creating a really positive team culture.

