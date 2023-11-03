Aquisition helps Socotec strengthens position as a leader in remote monitoring and advanced geospatial solutions 

SOCOTEC UK, a specialist in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services for the construction and infrastructure sectors, has announced the acquisition of IETG, specialists in flow level, temperature, and water quality monitoring, and 40SEVEN, renowned for their industry leading expertise in land and utility surveying services.

This strategic acquisition, with a combined workforce of 160 professionals and a revenue of £13m, enhances SOCOTEC UK’s service portfolio and extends its geographic reach. The total turnover of SOCOTEC UK now stands at £200m.

IETG, experts in planning, monitoring, and measuring, are uniquely positioned to support water companies and wider stakeholders across the UK in achieving regulatory compliance. Their services, including flow surveys, water quality monitoring and sampling, pollution alarms, level monitoring, temperature and hydrogen sulphide monitoring, are instrumental in ensuring adherence to environmental regulations.

Furthermore, 40SEVEN’s specialist surveying services, encompassing topographical and measured building surveys, as well as underground utility and gas hazard surveying, aligns with SOCOTEC’s existing surveying and monitoring capabilities. This acquisition further bolsters SOCOTEC’s extensive portfolio, providing clients with comprehensive in-house solutions throughout the asset lifecycle.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nicolas Detchepare, CEO of SOCOTEC UK, said: “The acquisitions of IETG and 40SEVEN reinforce and diversify our existing environmental division. With the addition of remote monitoring capabilities, we are now the leading provider in the UK, supporting our clients in complying with the rigorous legislation established by the Environmental Act. The acquisition supports our ambition to become the leading integrated player in the UK, helping businesses mitigate environmental impacts and build a more resilient, sustainable future”

Ian Edwards, managing director, IETG and 40SEVEN said: “We can see fantastic opportunities ahead for IETG and 40Seven and after 7 years of investment support from Bentley O-S, at this crucial time, we needed strategic investment and size, matched by a similar culture and drive to achieve our goals and continued growth strategy. SOCOTEC provides the ideal platform and seamless transition, whilst bringing a strategic mindset, strong covenant, credibility, financial strength, and support, and providing future opportunities for our staff to thrive and develop. We are excited and looking forward to the next stage of our journey within the SOCOTEC Group.”

Herve Montjotin, CEO, SOCOTEC Group continued: “There is a perfect operational and cultural fit between IETG / 40SEVEN and SOCOTEC UK. With this seasoned and cohesive team joining SOCOTEC, we will enlarge our service offering especially in the environmental field and confirm our leadership in the UK”