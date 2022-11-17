Rinnai’s solar products create  leading edge continuous flow hybrid systems

Now available from Rinnai is the Naked Energy award-winning range of VirtuHOT evacuated tube and pv tech, each with specific benefits to suit any site or application and provide years of high energy performance, low maintenance and reduced fuel consumption.

Naked Energy is a British design and engineering business, leading the global innovation in solar thermal and solar PVT. Naked Energy’s mission is to change energy for good, by supporting the decarbonising of heat. Naked Energy’s high energy density solutions are capable of decarbonising heat cost-effectively and with limited space; its solar PVT technology delivers up to 3.5 times the carbon savings per m2 in comparison to conventional solar PV.

Chris Goggin, Rinnai Operations Director says, ‘This is a genuine and unique innovation in marrying the technology of solar thermal products with continuous flow hot water heating to minimise fuel and operating costs. The solar gains created by Naked Energy are supported by Rinnai innovations. This Rinnai technology, unlike other types of systems, can read the incoming water temperature and modulate to maximise the solar gains.”

All Rinnai & Naked Energy solar thermal products are precisely aligned with the hot water heating systems & units which are Hydrogen blends-ready 20% and renewable liquid fuel (BioLPG) ready combustion technologies. The VirtuHOT solar thermal design will gain more solar energy from less space whilst the Rinnai continuous flow water heaters will modulate to use less energy whilst creating more plant room space.

Solar, water heater and hybrid technology is designed with efficiency and effectiveness in mind. The core design of VirtuHOT has benefited from multiple workshops with experienced installers, whose valuable insights have been integrated into design and innovation for transportation, installation, and maintenance. From Virtu’s low-profile design to the modular assembly, our innovation keeps life simple for installers and maintenance teams. The same holistic thinking applies to the Rinnai water heaters, as these lightweight high output water heaters have been designed with ease of installation in mind.

VirtuHOT saves up to 3.5x more carbon per m2 compared to conventional solar technology. This combined with the Rinnai continuous flow hot water heating system will save carbon created through any of the traditional storage-based systems, whilst also creating a market leading low carbon solution that combines simplicity of installation with cost effectiveness.

Rinnai water heaters will modulate from 58kw to 4.4kW, therefore the smart systems only use fuel to boost the temperature by the precise solar deficit – harnessing renewable gains and not compromising on performance. Greater returns from VirtuHOT delivers up to 50% greater financial returns per m2 in comparison to conventional solar technology. Rinnai intelligent hot water systems can save more than 30% in operational running costs when compared to storage systems. This all helps reduce fuel costs and the exposure to ever-increasing energy and climate change legislation.

A design-led architecture and turnkey solution makes VirtuHOT easy to install and keeps maintenance to a minimum and is backed by a warranty of up to 10 years. Rinnai water heaters come with a warranty of up to 10 years, are lightweight (one-man lift), can be cited internally or externally, and have a compact design (670x470x276mm).

Rinnai’s VirtuHOT solar products offer.

Unrivalled performance in any environment

Reduce scope one emissions using 100% renewable solar heat

Higher energy-density compared to market-leading solar thermal panels

Versatile and easy to install

Simple modular assembly

Integrated mounting with self-ballasting

No need for roof penetration

Compatible with any roof type

Low profile: 26.5 cm installed height

Designed for Commercial Scale Ideal for Multi-dwelling, residential, Manufacturing, Foodservice • Hospitality & Leisure

“Rinnai is publicly committed to “creating a healthier way of living” and solar thermal power is an important support to decarbonisation. Rinnai UK can supply and design solar thermal and Hybrid systems to support both new and retrofit projects, lowering carbon and connection technologies, and energies, for a low carbon future at any site”

Rinnai has developed commercial products that accept clean energies, in the form of Hydrogen and rDME, along with a growing range of electrical equipment. Rinnai employs over 465 design engineers and reinvests 6% of its annual revenue in R & D.

Rinnai’s H3 range consists of hydrogen / BioLPG, heat pump and hybrid technologies. All are supported by system design along with carbon, capital and operational costings feasibility studies, to ensure that the correct solution is selected for any building type.

RINNAI H3 PRODUCT ROADMAP TO LOWER CARBON AND NET ZERO DE-CARBONISATION

Rinnai’s product and service offering is based on H3 – Hydrogen, Heating and Heat Pumps – which allows any site in either residential or commercial sites to maximise the energy efficiency and performance in striving for NetZero and Decarbonisation. Additionally, Rinnai is developing and introducing electrical formats to all existing product ranges within the coming months. Rinnai’s H3 range of products includes a wide selection of commercial heat pumps as well as hydrogen blends-ready and hybrid hot water heating systems.

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of hot water heaters and produces over two million units a year. The company operates on each of the five continents and the brand has gained an established reputation for high performance, robust cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai’s commercial and domestic hot water products offer a limitless supply of instantaneous temperature controlled hot water and all units are designed to align with present and future energy sources and accept either natural gas or hydrogen gas blends. Rinnai units are also suited for off-grid customers who require LPG and BioLPG or rDME.

Rinnai units are UKCA certified, A-rated water efficiency, accessed through multiple fuel options and are available for purchase 24/7, 365 days a year. Any unit can be delivered to any UK site within 24 hours. System design services are available if needed and cost comparison services are accessible to all customers who require further cost detail.

Rinnai’s Innovation Manifesto clearly outlines the path to carbon neutrality and maintains a pledge to fully decarbonize company operations by 2050. Rinnai will further support the global clean energy transition by introducing a wide variety of domestic heating options across multiple energy vectors.

Rinnai is committed to decarbonisation. Rinnai’s water heating products are all hydrogen-blends ready NOW including the world’s first 100% hydrogen powered water heater. Rinnai products also accept BioLPG capable of delivering NetZero carbon emissions. Rinnai offer comprehensive training courses and technical support in all aspects of the water heating industry. More information can be found on Rinnai’s website and its “Help Me Choose” webpage.

