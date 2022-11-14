Luceco’s LuxBay Ultra!

LuxBay Ultra is the latest luminaire to join the industrial offering from Luceco, designed for use in “Super Shed” distribution centres. The high specification, performance LED luminaire provides bespoke optics to maximise spacings for high level and racking applications as well as up to 100,000 hours of maintenance free life, essential when considering the access issues of high mounting positions of modern warehouse and retail distribution environments.

LuxBay Ultra offers a range of outputs up to 46,000 lumens and efficacy up to 175 Llm/cW, and all emergency options are integral. Mounting options including surface, suspended or busbar trunking systems. The luminaire has DALI 1 & 2 compatibility and Wireless Lighting Controls compatibility using Luceco Platform and Elevate systems. Both Platform and Elevate offer wireless control solutions – Platform offering simple and cost-effective wireless control, with Elevate benefitting the client with a function-rich system including energy and emergency lighting test reports, asset tracking, as well as the primary functions of dimming, scene setting, presence detection and daylight control.

Environmentally friendly and no maintenance over its lifetime, LuxBay Ultra offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional luminaires. To specify the LuxBay Ultra – “Surface, suspended or busbar trunking mounted high performance LED luminaire, efficacy up to 170 Llm/cW. Lens options for high level and racking applications” – another compelling choice for lighting warehouses and super sheds, from Luceco.

www.luceco.com