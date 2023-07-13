Rinnai’s H3 Heat Pumps Hybrid System, Tanks and All Ancilaries Now Available for One Consignment Delivered Direct to Site

New from Rinnai is a comprehensive range of heat pumps plus all ancillary products such as hybrid hot water tanks are now available for direct delivery to site in one complete system consignment. Rinnai Heat Pumps are an integral part of the H3 list of solutions to achieve lower carbon. Rinnai heat pumps are the optimal choice in decarbonising technology that ensures immediate domestic and commercial carbon neutrality.

Rinnai’s range of Monobloc air source heat pumps are available in an assortment of variants, from 4 to 110kW. Rinnai Monobloc air source Low-GWP heat pump technology allows up to seven units to be cascaded together, making the Rinnai heat pump range an ideal choice for any heating or hot water demand. The innovative ability of the system to switch between heating, hot water, and cooling mode ensures that the Rinnai range has flexibility and durability as standard.

The units omit minimum acoustics via an installed ultra-low sound capability making Rinnai heat pumps suitable for any area with prohibitive sound legislation. Rinnai’s range operates within compliance of all stringent sound standards ensuring low-sound functionality.

All Rinnai heat pumps use R32 refrigerant, renowned for reducing electricity consumption by up to 10% and for holding a lower global warming potential (GWP). R32 has a GWP one-third lower than other refrigerants. Rinnai’s HPI heat pump range is ratified with an ERP rating of A +++ and includes an ability to switch between settings of heating, hot water and cooling.

Rinnai’s heat pump range delivers all domestic and commercial requirements whilst negating the release of any harmful toxicants into the atmosphere. Rinnai’s heat pump range maintain a high level of operational performance and can service all domestic and commercial needs.

Rinnai’s H3 LowGWP 55kW Heat Pump/Hybrid Hot Water Tanks with cascaded continuous flow hot water heating units were recently specified at a new development in the heart of the Farringdon district of London. The site is for a luxury hotel plus prestigious office complex and affordable homes.

The site will eventually have a 150+ bedroom luxury hotel, almost 20,000 sq ft of opulent capital city office space and nine new-build affordable residential units. The hotel group already has one other hotel in London with two others planned.

Rinnai products are designed to perform at a high operational level, maintain a robust product lifecycle whilst reducing customer cost and environmental impact across the entire purchase process.

Rinnai’s HPI heat pumps, hybrid formations, electrical formats and hydrogen gas mix powered water heaters are part of the H3 range of products. All new models are designed to reduce decarbonisation, energy efficiency and reduce customer costs by offering practical, affordable and technological solutions to UK customers.

RINNAI’S H3 DECARBONISATION OFFERS PATHWAYS & CUSTOMER COST REDUCTIONS FOR COMMERCIAL, DOMESTIC AND OFF-GRID HEATING & HOT WATER DELIVERY

www.rinnai-uk.co.uk/about us/H3

Rinnai’s H3 range of decarbonising products include hydrogen / BioLPG ready technology, hybrid systems, and a wide range of LOW GWP heat pumps and solar thermal. Also, within Rinnai’s H3 range is Infinity hydrogen blend ready and BioLPG ready continuous flow water heaters which are stacked with a multitude of features that ensure long life, robust & durable use, customer satisfaction and product efficiency.

Rinnai’s range of decarbonising products – H1/H2/H3 – consists of heat pump, solar, hydrogen in any configuration, hybrid formats for either residential or commercial applications. Rinnai’s H3 range of products offer contractors, consultants and end users a range of efficient, robust and affordable decarbonising appliances which create practical, economic and technically feasible solutions. The range covers all forms of fuels and appliances currently available – electric, gas, hydrogen, BioLPG, rDME solar thermal, low GWP heat pumps and electric water heaters.

Rinnai H1 continuous water heaters and boilers offer practical and economic decarbonization delivered through technological innovation in hydrogen and renewable liquid gas ready technology.

Rinnai’s H1 option is centred on hydrogen, as it is anticipated that clean hydrogen fuels will become internationally energy market-relevant in the future; Rinnai water heaters are hydrogen 20% blends ready and include the world’s first 100% hydrogen-ready hot water heating technology.

Rinnai H2 – Decarbonization simplified with renewable gas-ready units, Solar Thermal and Heat Pump Hybrids. Rinnai H2 is designed to introduce a practical and low-cost option which may suit specific sites and enable multiple decarbonisation pathways with the addition of high performance.

Rinnai H3 – Low-GWP heat pump technology made easy – Rinnai heat pumps are available for domestic and commercial usage with an extensive range of 4 – 115kW appliances.

Rinnai’s H3 heat pumps utilise R32 refrigerant and have favourable COP and SCOP.

Rinnai is a world leading manufacturer of hot water heaters and produces over two million units a year, operating on each of the five continents. The brand has gained an established reputation for producing products that offer high performance, cost efficiency and extended working lives.

Rinnai’s commercial and domestic continuous flow water heaters offer a limitless supply of instantaneous temperature controlled hot water and all units are designed to align with present and future energy sources. Rinnai condensing water heaters accept either existing fuel or hydrogen gas blends. Rinnai units are also suited for off-grid customers who require LPG and BioLPG or DME.

Rinnai products are UKCA certified, A-rated water efficiency, accessed through multiple fuel options and are available for purchase 24/7, 365 days a year. Any unit can be delivered to any UK site within 24 hours. Rinnai offer carbon and cost comparison services that will calculate financial and carbon savings made when investing in a Rinnai system. Rinnai also provide a system design service that will suggest an appropriate system for the property in question. Rinnai offer comprehensive training courses and technical support in all aspects of the water heating industry including detailed CPD’s. More information can be found on Rinnai’s website and its “Help Me Choose” webpage.

Visit www.rinnai-uk.co.uk

Or email engineer@rinaiuk.com

For more information on the RINNAI product range visit

www.rinnaiuk.com