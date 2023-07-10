Heat pump named one of the quietest on the market

Ideal Heating’s new monobloc heat pump, Logic Air, has been officially named as one of the quietest heat pumps in the UK.

Launched to provide reliable, low carbon heating to UK homes, Logic Air has been awarded Quiet Mark certification – a global rating which rewards the quietest central heating products.

The certification is official recognition that Logic Air is best-in-class for its quiet performance and minimal background noise.

The announcement comes on the back of Logic Air being revealed to installers for the first time at InstallerSHOW 2023 – a three-day trade show held at the NEC in Birmingham.

Andy Farquhar, senior product manager (heat pumps) at Ideal Heating, said: “Achieving Quiet Mark certification formally recognises Logic Air as being one of the best products on the market when it comes to noise levels.

“Acoustic performance was something which was really important to us. We want customers to enjoy all the benefits without any of the annoyance which can be caused by a noisy product.

“This Quiet Mark award is a reassurance for customers that they’re investing in a quality heat pump which produces minimal noise levels.”

Quiet Mark is a global certification programme associated with the UK Noise Abatement Society.

Recognised as a seal of approval for an array of household and commercial products, Quiet Mark works with global specialist acoustic teams to test products in purpose-built laboratory conditions.

Quiet Mark certification is awarded to the top 10-20 per cent of the best-performing products within each category.