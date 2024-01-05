Retirement for stalwart Saniflo MD

The end of 2023 culminated in the final few days of a long and distinguished career for Saniflo MD, Tim Pestell who joined the company very early in 2007 as Sales Director. Prior to joining Saniflo Tim climbed the ladder in sales both in the merchant and bathroom manufacturing sectors, including spells at Aqualisa and Ideal Standard. He subsequently became Managing Director in January 2013.

Over the 17 years that Tim worked at Saniflo, the company consolidated its position as UK market leader in the macerator sector. He not only oversaw the upgrade of the complete domestic Saniflo range, but also the introduction of multiple new products in the commercial range, including underground pumps and floor standing lifting stations. He has also championed the Kinedo shower brand and oversaw the emergence of the all-in-one cubicle product offering that was pioneered by Kinedo.

An avid cyclist, Tim, along with several of his Saniflo colleagues, has raised thousands for charity during epic cycle rides from the Saniflo offices to Paris; the last one undertaken in September 2023. He will now have more time to indulge his cycling passion and also intends to continue with various charity endeavours as well as being a volunteer for his local church. No doubt he will wonder how he used to find time to work.

Everyone at Saniflo wishes Tim a long and happy retirement. He is succeeded by Dave Cook, ex-Baxi, who joined Saniflo in May 2023 and has been working alongside Tim as Sales Director.