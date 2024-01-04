Rinnai focus group optimistic for the up-and-coming New Year

Building Services Consultants and contractor attendees at the recent Rinnai London Focus Group expressed ‘cautious positivity’ in reviewing 2023 and looking forward to 2024. All looked forward to the decarbonising of the energy/fuel mix and ancillary products in domestic and commercial properties. All reported their view on the increasing awareness and popularity of sustainable heating & hot water systems across the whole of the UK and that it will continue to do so, considering the medium and long-term aim of transitioning towards renewable energies.

Rinnai’s monthly London focus group is an opportunity for all to listen to energy industry professionals share their ideas on how heating and hot water product manufacturers can provide services and technologies that positively assist Building services consultants, installers, heating engineers, specifiers, and system designers.

Key factors that remain a concern for the London Focus Group entering 2024 are installation measurements that effect heat pump performance efficiency, clear centralised policy distribution and unclear legal framework that punishes system designers, installers or specifiers for work that causes a property to be labelled unfit.

Other subjects that provoked a sense of apprehension include hydrogen misinformation and misleading information regarding heat pumps performance. All professionals present also agreed that competency across all sectors can only be proved if information stemming from government is concise and unanimously accepted by all policy makers before release.

However, everyone who attended felt positive about the potential of 2024. New buildings are being constructed across London that need heating and hot water systems and with the Future buildings regulation set to electrify all new builds from 2025 all agreed that system design and infrastructural upgrades are central to success.

The up-and-coming energy transition also means there will be a multitude of required decarbonising solutions that are suitable for new builds and the nuances of the existing building stock, which will keep energy related professionals busy for the near future.

Rinnai will continue to sponsor this regular event which give voice to the thoughts and opinions of multiple energy related professionals across London and the Southeast throughout 2023.

Rinnai will maintain the monthly focus groups into 2024 and would gladly welcome any newcomers. Simply visit Ask us a question :: Rinnai UK (rinnai-uk.co.uk) Fill in the online form and Rinnai will update you with the latest schedule of events.

Rinnai aims to absorb all provided information to adapt the company’s extensive list of services, CPDs as well as heating and hot water products for all UK commercial, domestic and off-grid customers.