A new dimension in design aesthetics

A new dimension is being brought to the design of interior spaces with Gilberts’ Series GA swirl diffuser.

Building on Gilberts’ established range of swirl diffusers, the Series GA has a unique contemporary face design intended to deliver dynamism to the interior space, whether the diffuser is an integral part of an exposed building services strategy or inset into a suspended ceiling grid.

Gilberts is offering one face plate design as standard, but can, with its in-house design, manufacturing and testing capability, produce bespoke variations of pattern and hole size (subject to order size).

Series GA’s innovation extends beyond the aesthetics of the face plate. The plate sits in front of a unique radial pattern air distribution impeller core which can be altered to achieve numerous swirl patterns depending on the space layout and occupancy below.

The Series GA delivers high volumes of air horizontally with rapid entrainment and mixing capability into the conditioned space- up to 60l/s (GA Type A) or 170l/s (GA Type B)- whether cooling, heating or ventilating.

“Series GA looks completely different to anything else on the market,” says Ian Rogers, Gilberts Sales Director. “It enables all involved in the building services design to create real visual impact, that’s out of the ordinary and unlike anything else available.”

Gilberts’ swirl diffusers are already the ‘go to’ choice; they have been used in, among other projects, Uber’s European Centre of Excellence, Primark stores and Virgin’s first UK hotel.

They are just part of the company’s extensive range of grilles, diffusers and louvres for natural and mechanical ventilation.

Founded over 60 years ago, Gilberts Blackpool is the UK’s leading independent air movement specialist, and is unique in its ability to develop both ‘mainstream’ and bespoke ventilation supply and extraction solutions entirely in-house, from initial design through tooling, production, testing and supply, from its 140,000 ft2 of manufacturing facilities. Incorporating a state of the art test centre, designed and built in-house, which is one of the most technically advanced in the country.