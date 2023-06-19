Renewable energy product specialist expands team to meet heat pump demand  

Stiebel Eltron UK has expanded its team by a quarter so far this year as it looks to supercharge Britain’s heat pump market.

The supplier of renewable energy products has bolstered its workforce with nine new hires across its operations throughout the UK to bring the company’s headcount to 44 employees.

Earlier this year, Stiebel Eltron celebrated 15 years in the UK by committing to further growing the UK’s heat pump market throughout 2023 and beyond.

As part of the commitment, Stiebel Eltron set itself the ambition of expanding its workforce in a bid to provide the market with more products and services, with the latest hires a signal of intent from the company to fulfilling this.

Boosting employment within the Liverpool City region with five new starters across its Wirral operation, are Charlie Benjamin, marketing executive, Sam Partridge as product manager, Darren Woodward in the warehouse and two customer facing roles for James Lapping and Laura Colley in technical and sales respectively.

Meanwhile, strengthening Stiebel Eltron ’s presence in the field, Wallace Chunga joins the company’s North East operations as a service manager, with Mark Cable covering the Midlands and Ian Coleman looking after customers in the East Midlands and East Anglia region.

The field-based specification team is set to grow as the company welcomes Stewart Ratcliff as the South West’s regional specification manager, with George Hiley joining in July covering the West Midlands and Mid Wales Areas.

The team expansion comes as part of Stiebel Eltron UK’s ambitions to grow every area of the business in a bid to deliver the latest products and train the next generation of installers to fit them in the coming years.

Pat of this ambition will see the company continue to recruit for sales and technical roles in the Wirral office, with further recruitment in the Warehouse planned before the end of 2023.