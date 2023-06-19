District heating workshop uncovers positive future and five key takeaways

Following REHAU’s Building a Greener Future: Delivering High-Quality Heat Networks workshop at The Building Centre in London, industry-leading figures left with a positive outlook on the future of low carbon heat networks, with five key takeaways emerging from the event.

The workshop, held on 6 June 2023, saw REHAU bring together district heating experts to discuss industry challenges and solutions. Among the key topics covered were government funding, incoming heat network zoning, the Heat Network Technology Assurance Scheme (HNTAS), and best practice in design and installation of heat networks.

Steve Richmond, head of marketing & technical at REHAU Building Solutions, chaired the workshop, with speakers from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, Fairheat, Therma-Mech, Switch2 and Sustainable Energy all delivering keynote speeches. Two interactive panel sessions were also held during the half-day event to allow delegates to ask speakers their opinions on a variety of topics.

On the success of the event, Steve said: “We decided to run this workshop because it’s vital that the industry can come together to learn from each other as we accelerate toward low carbon heat networks. Having spoken to the delegates and gathered their feedback, we’re very pleased with how the industry is reacting to some big challenges, and how positive the future looks for district heating.

“Two of the biggest topics covered that attracted a lot of attention and questions was about the upcoming HNTAS, and the upcoming heat network zoning. Our industry partners were brilliant in bringing these new initiatives to light, and we want to thank all our speakers for lending their time and sharing their knowledge at the workshop.”

Five key takeaways

Reflecting on his own five key takeaways from the event, Steve said: