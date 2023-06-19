Klima-Therm moves into dehumidification

Klima-Therm has launched a new HVAC solution that offers a combination of state-of-the-art desiccant dehumidification technology backed by first-rate service and support.

Available in a range of distinctive designs for a wide variety of applications, Klima-Therm’s dehumidification equipment offers a range of business benefits including valuable contributions to lean purchasing practices, sustainability, and stock management.

Ranald Stewart, regional sales manager at Klima-Therm and the man responsible for the new dehumidification service, said: “As people become more aware of the significant part humidity has to play in the processes for which they are responsible, it’s great to be able to offer a complete air handling service to support our customers.”

He added: “We are delighted to have been able to add humidity control to our range. Our innovative dehumidification solutions are ideal for a wide range of sectors including battery production, data centres, healthcare, the food & beverage sector, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and document storage/archiving in museums.”

Mr Stewart concluded: “We want to be in a position to offer our customers a complete value-for-money solution – in other words, to be a one-stop shop for HVAC equipment and services – and this move into dehumidification is a significant step towards achieving this ambitious goal.”