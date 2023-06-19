BCIA membership total passes 150 

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has welcomed 12 new members to the organisation in the second quarter of 2023, taking the total number of members to more than 150 for the first time ever.

The joining companies are Vexo International, Trinity Controls, Westminster Controls, Airthings, Bonney & Jarman, Carbon Numbers, DMS Metering Solutions, Eaton Electric, Sterling Controls, Novus Controls, Metric Services Leicester and Defined Technical.

The BCIA aims to promote the use of building controls as a key factor in the operational efficiency of buildings. Its members span the full range of companies operating in the building controls and Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) sector, including system integrators and manufacturers. On behalf of its members, the BCIA has built strong relationships with the trade press, other Associations and the Government.

Members have exclusive access to the BCIA Market Information Service (MIS), which provides unique data on the UK controls industry for BCIA members.

Marc Gaunt, segment manager, commercial and industrial buildings at Eaton Electric, said: “Eaton’s goal is to improve the quality of life and the environment around us, helping integrators and in turn their clients to expand their knowledge, experience and benefits of energy transition technologies. We are delighted to be joining the BCIA and look forward to working with them to help build a sustainable future.”

Paul Hanrahan, director at VEXO International, commented: “The BCIA shares our goal to assist with the mitigation of global warming by offering long term sustainable design and product solutions. Protecting the environment is at the heart of our company and we look forward to working with our fellow members to achieve this.”

BCIA president Graeme Rees said: “I’d like to wish a very warm welcome to our newest members. The make-up of our membership today is roughly 14% large corporation and manufacturers with 70% being Small-Medium Enterprises. We are also seeing growth in very small businesses, of less than four employees who now make up 15% of our membership base.”

He added: “To ensure the BCIA appropriately reflects the shape and make up of our industry it is really important that as many of our members as possible contribute to BCIA activities wherever they can.”