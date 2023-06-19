E-learning courses launched to meet diverse training needs

Develop, one of the UK’s accredited providers of compliance, technical and safety training, has launched a new series of digital e-learning training programmes that will be available on a learning management system called LEDA.

The launched set of 64 e-learning courses focus on team development, leadership & management, IOSH, and a range of general health & safety courses from manual handling to fire safety awareness. More categories are set to be added in the coming months following collaboration and feedback from users.

This online content enhances Develop’s existing range of courses and provides an easy to use, convenient and flexible learning experience, catering to the diverse needs of Develop’s customers.

Develop has a history in innovative training courses for the utilities, engineering and facilities management industries. In 2021, Develop launched the first ever City & Guild’s accredited blended learning training course for workers who handle high voltage electrical systems.

John Kerr, managing director at Develop, said: “One of the key advantages of Develop’s e-learning is the ability for employers to incorporate their own bespoke content, tailoring the learning experience to their specific business requirements. This flexibility allows businesses to address their unique training needs efficiently and effectively.”

Matthew Gray, head of operations & training at Develop, commented: “The industries we work with are changing. In today’s market, our customers have seen an interruption to business from the effects of COVID-19 as well as supply chain disruptions and increased costs. Because of this, there has been a shift towards businesses needing to train their employees in a variety of ways.

“Develop has historically provided on-site practical training – and that will continue to be our main focus. However, following the successful launch of our virtual and blended training programmes, we have worked with industry professionals to develop a range of e-learning courses, many of which are professionally accredited by external awarding organisations. This will allow our customers to choose the delivery methods best suited to their employees’ needs.”