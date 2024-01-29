Reaching Net Zero together

On October 5th last year, the Building Services Forum began an all-important journey to showcase carbon friendly solutions. Now our one-day technical briefing is back but with a new focus this time – Building Retrofit.

The UK government’s promised agenda to reach Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 will not be a simple task, and industry experts know that we will have to embrace all products and technologies with carbon cutting credentials if we are to be successful.

Which is why on 6th June, along with industry experts and manufacturers, we will be taking a look at the key role of Building Retrofit in enhancing the energy efficiency and sustainability of buildings.

What is retrofit?

This can involve various building components such as insulation, windows, doors, lighting, controls, heating and cooling systems, and the installation of renewable energy systems.

The ultimate goal is to bring older and less efficient buildings up to modern standards in terms of energy performance and environmental sustainability.

Importantly, retrofit allows the reduction of carbon emissions in the short-term, without a costly wait for new energy efficient buildings to be constructed.

Why retrofit?

It’s accepted that 80% of buildings that exist today will still be in use in 2050, making it all the more important to explore key steps where retrofit can help reduce carbon emissions in buildings.

The Future Homes & Buildings Standards, coming into effect next year, and the expansion of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which provides an upfront grant to install low carbon heating solutions, are expected to provide the impetus for improvements to be made to many thousands of homes and buildings across the country.

In addition, commercial building managers will be expected to be more transparent on their Net Zero plans in the coming years through environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting while they will also be expected to adhere to more stringent EPC ratings rules.

The BSF

Therefore, the pressure is on to make our buildings fit for the future and the Building Services Forum will showcase all those solutions which can be critical to decarbonisation efforts within the built environment.

The one-day technical briefing will hear from industry experts in varied technologies who will provide insight into some of the newest and most innovative products which can be retrofitted.

The day’s events will also include a panel debate and table top exhibition with plenty of experts on hand for visitors to liaise with.

Datateam Business Media business director Jacqui Henderson said: “We are so pleased to be able to bring the Building Services Forum back again in June, this time focusing on the important subject of retrofit.

“Through retrofitting, we can become more energy efficient, reduce environmental impact, achieve compliance and be much more cost-effective. The BSF will deliver all the information you need to achieve your goals.”

