Aermec opens new HQ and northern European hub

Aermec chief executive, Alessandro Riello, and Vice President Raffaella Riello have cut the ribbon on the new purpose-built Southend headquarters for Aermec UK which will also be a hub for northern Europe.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was particularly poignant as the building is named after Giordano Riello, Aermec’s founder who died last May.

Aermec’s 4,250sq ft custom-built facility has two floors of office space as well as capacity for a dedicated training room and a 2,007sqft warehouse.

The Southend location will become Aermec’s, northern European hub and centre of excellence. Customers will benefit from on-line witness testing for controls and CPD courses that will complement Aermec’s extensive facilities in Italy.

“We are excited about this next new chapter for our business. Strategically located with excellent rail, road, and air links, Aermec’s new premises will also aid our customer-centric business to better engage and serve customers better with purpose-built training facilities,” comments Paul Lawrence, Aermec’s Managing Director.

When choosing the location, Italian parent company Aermec SpA, assessed customer access, proximity to London, ease of doing business and strategic ability to provide technical support, training, customer sales and business development.