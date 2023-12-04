Polypipe Building Services appointment heralds expansion of project design support

Polypipe Building Services has announced that Simon Russell has joined as UK regional director, supporting customers across central and southern areas of the country. He brings with him a wealth of established contacts among MEP consultants thanks to a building services career of over 35 years and will focus on offering an enhanced level of support in the design of drainage and water supply systems for commercial projects.

Simon observed: “I will be working closely with designers, contractors, and clients to ensure our product knowledge and expertise is fully available at every step of their commercial projects. From concept to construction to handover, as a manufacturer we are ideally placed to provide detailed advice on important topics such as the environmental footprint of systems as well as how selecting the right product can help to enhance performance and durability.”

Key to this will be a series of training days and roadshows to be held in the new year. Aimed at engineers, these sessions will provide an opportunity to discuss the important role of plastic drainage and water supply systems in modern building design. Polypipe Building Services will also highlight what it is doing to ensure engineers are able to easily get all relevant performance data to make the right specification, including on the increasingly important topic of embodied carbon.

Simon observed: “A big reason I was excited to join the team was that they clearly take the challenges that our industry is facing very seriously, and how we can work to reduce the carbon footprint of the built environment.

“Measuring embodied carbon is something that has quite rightly become of critical importance to the design of projects, and manufacturers need to make sure they have all the required information easily available. We have been working hard on this, for example in the production of EPDs across our product range as well as investing in the likes of in-house prefabrication and recycling facilities to further support a more sustainable industry.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and about to provide building services engineers and contractors with more information on how we can help, as well as enhancing our presence with industry bodies such as CIBSE and the Society of Public Health Engineers.”

Tom Murray, UK Sales and marketing director of Polypipe Building Services commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the team. The design of commercial buildings has become more complex in recent years and now must take into full consideration a broader range of factors. In turn that means we as manufacturers have a responsibility to support public health engineers with not only detailed and accurate product information on the likes of performance and embodied carbon, but also by evolving our business to make sure how we operate is as sustainable as possible.

“The advantage we have at Polypipe Building Services is that our recycling, prefabrication, and testing is all in house and so we have total control over it. The fact that we can take waste plastic from site and run it through our own recycling process and test it for quality means consultants and specifiers can have complete assurance of quality in our products.

“We can only continue to offer the right level of support to engineers if we are in regular dialogue with them and discussing the challenges they face. So, Simon’s role is extremely important to offering the best possible service – and ensuring that working with Polypipe Building Services means you can efficiently and confidently make the best possible specification.”