Baxi parent company BDR Thermea Group appoints new CEO

Baxi’s Parent company BDR Thermea Group has announced the appointment of Tjarko Bouman as its new chief executive. Bouman will join BDR Thermea Group from 1 February 2024 as successor to Bertrand Schmitt, who is stepping down, as announced earlier.

Tjarko is currently CEO of NTS Group, a global company which develops, produces, assembles and tests complex (opto) mechatronic systems and mechanical modules for high-tech OEMs in semiconductor, analytical and healthcare markets. During his tenure, he has rolled out a refined new global strategy, which resulted in record years for turnover and profitability in 2021 and 2022, and a place in the global top 3 of the semiconductor and analytical market niche in which NTS Group is active.

Prior to NTS, Tjarko spent nine years at Vanderlande Industries working as Managing Director responsible for the operating company delivering automated material handling solutions in Europe (excluding DACH) and Asia Pacific to main markets of the food retail, e-commerce, fashion and parcel industries. Before that, he was responsible for global services development at Vanderlande including the spare parts business, global services desk and services expertise centre.

Marc de Jong, Chair of the BDR Thermea Supervisory Board, says: “Tjarko brings to his new role as BDR Thermea CEO more than 20 years’ experience in business development, operations and supply chain, both in consulting and management, and a track record of combining innovation and growth with a clear customer focus. Tjarko is skilled in business transformation, as well as having digital skills in developing customer value-propositions.”

Tjarko Bouman says: “I’m looking forward to joining BDR Thermea Group, building on Bertrand’s legacy, bringing my own experience and skills to the company, and cooperating with the teams across the globe as BDR Thermea moves forward to further strengthen its position in the energy transition.”