Panasonic unveils AC Select: the ultimate selection tool

Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions has launched AC Select, a new online selection tool designed to streamline the process of choosing and configuring systems from the company’s wide range of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers and heat pumps, fan coil units, water source heat pumps, and rooftop units.

Designed for HVAC professionals, AC Select offers an efficient and user-friendly tool to help specify the ideal heating and cooling solutions for every need. The online tool allows users to choose their solution directly from the catalogue or enter the required conditions for AC Select to offer the ideal product suggestion, with the ability to create larger scale projects by adding multiple units. It provides a comprehensive list of accessories and options that can be added to the selected units, allowing users to fine-tune their HVAC solutions according to their exact requirements.

Boasting an intuitive interface, AC Select allows users to make fast and informed selections, ultimately saving time. Users can find technical information, adjust parameters, and configure the HVAC units effortlessly.

To find out more about the new AC Select, please visit https://acselect.panasonic.eu/.