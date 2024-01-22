Kooltherm pipe insulation on target at Wembley Park

The E01, E02 development at Quintain’s 85-acre Wembley Park, named Madison, reached completion in 2020. The mixed-use scheme includes 633 apartments all connected to a district heating network with secondary pipework insulated using Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation.

Work on E01 and E02 Wembley Park was overseen by Wates Construction. The 633 homes at Madison, neighbour the national stadium and a new three-acre park with neighbouring facilities across Wembley Park including a range of retail, residential, office, community, and leisure facilities.

The M&E specification has been overseen by LJJ Ltd in collaboration with consultants HDR. As part of Quintain’s long-term plan to decarbonise the large district heating network at Wembley Park, it was essential that the building services specification helped to limit energy demand for the new blocks. To help achieve this, Thermal Coverings installed Kooltherm Pipe Insulation on secondary LTHW pipework across the development.

With a thermal conductivity as low as 0.025 W/mK, Kooltherm Pipe Insulation offers one of the thinnest and most thermally efficient commonly available solutions for insulating pipework, supporting a simple installation by Thermal Coverings. This excellent performance can allow specifiers and contractors to limit heat losses when insulating secondary pipework to the minimum insulation thicknesses in table 8 of Objective 3.9 of CIBSE CP1 Heat Networks Code of Practice or to easily meet the new enhanced targets within BS 5422:2023.

In addition to helping the project team to achieve excellent system efficiency, Kooltherm Pipe Insulation will also help to limit heat gains from the secondary pipework within the building. This should help to reduce the risk of summer overheating within the buildings, a key concern within the Greater London region. Kooltherm Pipe Insulation has also been awarded Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold certification, recognising it has best-in-class low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, supporting improved air quality within the completed blocks to safeguard the health and wellbeing of building occupants.

The new Kooltherm Pipe Insulation Carbon Calculator Tool is designed to help understand the impact of pipe insulation on operating costs and carbon emissions. For an indication on heat loss, capital costs and the cost of lost heat for your project, the Kingspan Technical Insulation technical team can be contacted by emailing hvactechnical@kingspaninsulation.co.uk.