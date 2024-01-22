Luceco’s Contour at USP Steels

Luceco has recently supplied luminaires to a brand new purpose built, eco-friendly steel stock holding facility in Kingswinford. The 4-acre site with its 50,000 sq. ft distribution centre, makes USP Steels one of the UK’s leading steel sheet and plate suppliers.

CKW Contracts Ltd based in Wolverhampton approached Luceco regarding a lighting scheme that employed energy efficient luminaires and lighting controls to suit an industrial warehouse application combined with a stylish and contemporary office environment. CKW Contracts specialise in consultancy, design and build in electrical engineering in the commercial and industrial sectors.

The contemporary office environment included a combination of circulation spaces, meeting rooms, open plan desk layouts, a visitor area and bar, comfortable break out spaces, multi-use gym and recreational area. Luceco’s Contour luminaire was selected to meet the interior design aesthetics, whilst providing energy efficient lighting to spaces being used for a host of different applications.

Suspended linear Black Contour luminaires controlled by Luceco’s wireless lighting controls system, Platform, fitted perfectly between the ceiling rafts with a selection of decorative pendant fittings completing the overall lit effect. With the open plan space benefitting from large windows allowing daylight harvesting, Platform reduces the light output of the luminaires offering USP Steels considerable energy savings. The linear arrays of the Contour luminaires installed consisted of connectable modules and integrated drivers with quick electrical connectors for ease of installation. Dimmable and Integral self-test emergency variants were used, all wirelessly controlled.

Platform is an innovative solution making the planning, configuration, and commissioning of wireless lighting control accessible to many applications from large open plan commercial environments and warehouse spaces to conference rooms, corridors, and smaller office layouts. Simple operation of the system provides various lighting control options including, dimming, scene setting, presence and daylight control, all helping to reduce energy consumption and operating costs, whilst creating a comfortable lit environment.

Other luminaires installed on the project included Atlas Emergency Self-test and Carbon downlights, linear Climate IP65 rated luminaires and F-Type downlighters in the WCs with contemporary black nickel bezel to continue the interior design theme.

Ceres HighBay luminaires were selected for the warehousing facilities boasting an extensive 40,000 sq. ft stock area enabling a continuous flow of work and movement of steel, alongside production bays, workshops and 6 loading bays. IP65 rated, Ceres benefits from a computer designed die-cast aluminium housing with vortex cooling for maximum LED chip performance and provides over 100,000 hours of operational life and a luminaire efficacy up to of 147 Llm/cW. Available with on/off presence detection options, often a requirement in commercial and industrial applications, Ceres offers 60, 90 and 120-degree lens variations.

USP Steels has ensured their new site is sustainable and eco-friendly with various energy efficient solutions including solar panels, sound proofing, EV charging points and improved insulation and cladding to reduce energy consumption. High specification, energy saving luminaires coupled with Platform Lighting Controls will further support USP Steel’s environmental ethos and help save around 60 – 70% on lighting energy consumption as well as ensure spaces are lit appropriately to provide safety, security and comfort.