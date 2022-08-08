One-Stop Shop for Strand Solutions

Strand Hardware has introduced new products to its panic and emergency hardware range to provide customers with a one-stop shop for complete solutions to key products.

Armoured door loops, power supply units (PSU) and PSU batteries to provide battery back-up are now available to purchase alongside the Strand Antipanic Motorised Touch Bar range.

Until now, Strand Hardware customers have needed to source these items from other suppliers. Being able to buy them in one place should save time and money by incorporating into existing orders, thereby reducing costs.

The power supply units (PSU) are used to convert the external mains voltage, 240v into the required voltage current to operate the motorised touch bar which is 12 – 24v DC or 12v AC.

The additions have been competitively priced and meet Stand Hardware’s exacting quality standards.

Said Strand Hardware Sales Director Craig Fox: “These products are useful additions to our key motorised touch bar products: the PHTM0, 55 and 57. Most businesses are currently experiencing increased costs throughout their supply chain, so it makes sense for Strand to stock items as a total solutions package and help our customers save time and money.”

For more information contact: info@strandhardware.co.uk or call: 01922 639111

www.strandhardware.co.uk