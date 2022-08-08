Focus on sustainability at UK servicing event

Industry specialist Alfa Laval focused on sustainability through service at its latest UK-based event this Summer.

After the disruption brought about by the pandemic, Alfa Laval welcomed some of the most significant figures from a host of UK industries to its Advanced Service Centre in Camberley, Surrey, to explore how effective servicing and maintenance can help reduce the carbon footprint of industrial processes.

Among the headline findings was that 2.5% of the world’s carbon emissions could be prevented if the heat exchangers currently installed in process lines are properly serviced.

Mikael Hellborg, managing director at Alfa Laval, said: “It’s been nearly three years since our last UK-based in-person event, so it was great to welcome some of the industry’s leading figures to our Advanced Service Centre in Camberley.

“It was heartening to see such a fantastic turnout on the day, reflecting businesses’ desire to push for more sustainable practice. We hope that the day was as informative for our visitors as it was enjoyable for us, and we can’t wait to see what new partnerships will grow out of the day.”

The day opened with a short talk from Mikael, followed by a presentation from Cedric Domont, Global Service Sales Director at Alfa Laval, on the future of sustainability through service.

Guests were then invited on a guided tour of the site’s servicing facilities, with service engineers providing live demonstrations of each part of the servicing process. A complimentary buffet lunch followed, after which staff and visitors alike were allowed the opportunity to network.

The afternoon concluded with talks from Baris Butut and José Argiro on connectivity and digitalisation of equipment. Here, it was revealed that unplanned downtime can be rectified in a third of the usual time through digital services.

Alfa Laval also offered virtual reality sessions with MediaMedic on the day, allowing visitors to experience an internal view of a decanter of gasketed plate heat exchanger.

Mr Hellborg concluded: “We set out to provide our visitors with an insight into the benefits of the servicing process and how it works. In this regard, we felt that the day was a resounding success.

“I had the chance to speak to some of our guests at the end of the day and received many encouraging questions. It’s clear to see that our message is resonating with the right figures, so we look forward to working collaboratively with these companies to achieve a more sustainable industry.”