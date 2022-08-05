Armstrong names global head of district energy team

Armstrong Fluid Technology has appointed Neil Parry to the role of global head of district energy.

Based in the UK and reporting to Peter Thomsen, director, building systems, Mr Parry will be responsible for defining, developing and delivering Armstrong’s suite of solutions for distributed energy networks (Heating and Cooling). This will involve working in close collaboration with stakeholders around the world in developing district energy solutions and the supply chains involved in their design, creation and expansion.

Mr Parry has over 30 years of experience in engineering, manufacturing and HVAC system design, with diverse roles covering product management, technical training, lecturing and sales. In the last 16 years, his focus has been within the District Energy market specialising in network and energy centre design and renewable energy source integration. In that role he has produced and delivered many CIBSE-approved seminars for engineers and building services consultants and been a member of several engineering steering groups.

Mr Parry is a CIBSE-accredited Heat Network Consultant in addition to being a licensed and approved Lecturer and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) provider. His academic qualifications include a Diploma in Engineering & Building Services along with several National Vocation Qualifications.