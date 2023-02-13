NICEIC launches electrical energy storage systems training

NICEIC, the UK’s certification body for the building services industry, is expanding its training portfolio, adding an all-new course focused on Electrical Energy Storage Systems

“This is an important new introduction” said NICEIC’s Technical Training Manager, Nik Mitchell.

“As the nation grapples with soaring energy prices and the race to reach net-zero, consumers are looking for ways to utilise energy more efficiently

“Many have already taken steps towards stabilising and securing their own electricity supply by installing technology such as Solar PV Panels, while others are considering measures to better utilise the supply delivered by the grid.

“In either scenario, Electrical Energy Storage Systems have a pivotal role to play, and correct design and installation is vital.

“Our newly developed course will give certified electrical contractors the tools they need to confidently carry out this work, allowing their businesses to make the most of this expanding opportunity”.

The one-day classroom-based course explores the fundamentals of small scale Electrical Energy Storage Systems and their role in creating an ‘energy hub’ to allow users to better manage their energy usage.

Delivered by industry-leading experts, the course will consider both installations with and without installed generation, such as Solar PV.

Mitchell continued: “The landscape in which we operate is changing, a fact which was reflected in the recent introduction of a new chapter to BS 7671 dedicated to prosumer installations.

“More and more electrical businesses will be called upon to facilitate the installation of low carbon technologies. Ensuring your organisation is equipped with the knowledge needed will allow your business to thrive today and tomorrow”.