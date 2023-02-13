Ideal Heating & ACV exhibit at Specifi events across the UK

Ideal Heating – Commercial Products is pleased to announce it is once again exhibiting at Specifi Mechanical Services events throughout 2023, alongside hot water generation and heating company ACV UK, as part of their Experts Together campaign; both companies are part of Groupe Atlantic.

Aimed at specifiers in the construction sector, the Specifi events provide a more relaxed, informal alternative to major exhibitions. They are designed for networking and professional development through the sharing of information.

Ideal Heating is exhibiting at eight Specifi Mechanical Services events, which are being held in Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, London and Manchester.

Ideal Heating’s experienced Specification Managers will be on hand to advise visitors on the latest cost-effective means of decarbonising commercial heating in light of the Part L uplift to Building Regulations for non-domestic buildings, which came into effect in June 2022, targeting an average decrease of 27% in CO₂. They will be explaining how the building services and low carbon technologies that can help achieve this, with a focus on the benefits of heat pumps.

Ideal Heating’s new ECOMOD range of commercial monobloc air source heat pumps will be a key focus at the Specifi events. These heat pumps offer highly efficient COP performance with low environmental impact, thanks to the use of R32 refrigerant. The ECOMOD range of units are available in a choice of six outputs ranging from 14kW through to 70kW. Built with larger buildings in mind they can be cascaded up to seven units – from an external controller – for a performance output of up to 490kW.

Ideal Heating will also be highlighting its free training courses and CIBSE accredited CPD seminars at Specifi, which have proven very popular amongst specifiers keen to gain a greater understanding of the different commercial boiler heat exchanger materials and the stages of plant room surveying. All training can be customised and is provided in Ideal’s state-of the-art Training Centres of Excellence located in Hull and Leeds.

For more information on the location and times of Specifi events, plus to register for free attendance, go to https://www.specifi.co.uk/. For more information on Ideal Heating – Commercial Products, visit: https://www.idealcommercialheating.co.uk/ and for ACV go to www.acv.com/gb