New Stratton mk3 System Selector from Hamworthy Heating simplifies product selection

Following on from the launch of its latest Stratton mk3 wall-hung condensing boiler range, Hamworthy Heating, a trusted British manufacturer and supplier of commercial heating and hot water products, is pleased to announce the introduction of its new Stratton mk3 System Selector tool, designed to help simplify the product selection process for cascade arrangements.

For installations that require more output delivered flexibly, a Stratton mk3 cascade system can be installed with up to 6 boilers at a time to meet building demands effectively. Wall hung cascades have grown in popularity within the past decade due to the additional turndown ratio and redundancy that this kind of installation offers. Available with a range of plate heat exchangers and low-loss headers (including bespoke frame and header kits), the new Stratton mk3 System Selector identifies all the Hamworthy products needed for an efficient heating system.

By answering a few simple questions from a drop-down menu, such as the number of Stratton mk3 boilers to be cascaded, the highest single boiler output and gas type, the new Stratton mk3 System Selector will list all items required on screen. It can also be downloaded as a PDF or emailed directly for added convenience.

Available in seven different outputs from 40 to 150kW, the Stratton mk3 wall-hung condensing boiler range features a 5:1 turndown ratio, pre-mix burner technology for clean operation with ErP Class 6 NOx emissions, and is fully compliant with the latest minimum required efficiencies in the Part L Building Regulations. Offering a small and durable solution for even the tightest of plant rooms, when fitted with a plate heat exchanger or low-loss header, the Stratton mk3 can be fitted to old systems with peace of mind that the new boiler is protected from any dirt or debris existing in a secondary circuit. Offering exceptional system tolerance, the Stratton mk3 is backed by a five-year heat exchanger warranty.

To see how the Stratton mk3 System Selector works visit https://hamworthy-heating.com/Stratton-mk3-system-selector or to speak to a member of the Hamworthy team, please visit: www.hamworthy-heating.com/ or call 01202 662 552.