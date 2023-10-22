GEZE UK celebrates 160 years with bubbles, bunting and balloons

GEZE, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of innovative and modern door, window and safety technology has been celebrating 160 years in business across all of its subsidiaries around the world throughout 2023.

At GEZE UK we invited all colleagues across our 8 offices nationwide to join in the celebration and have some fun. Each office was decorated with bunting and balloons and staff were sent cakes and biscuits iced with GEZE 160 years as well as bubbles to blow and other goodies.

Under the motto hundred + sixty years young GEZE has been celebrating across the globe. In addition a microsite www.160years.geze.com has been created detailing the company’s history. Founded in 1863, in Germany, the business remains in the same family and has grown to employ over 3,000 people globally, with 37 subsidiaries in 22 countries.

Kaz Spiewakowski, MD for GEZE UK said ‘It’s fantastic to see so many of our GEZE UK colleagues joining in the fun to mark our company’s 160thanniversary. It is an incredible achievement that at 160 years old the company is still family owned and continues to grow and develop innovative products’.

For more information about GEZE UK’s comprehensive range of automatic and manual door and window control products visit www .geze.co.uk